Democracy vs. Caste System: A Parasitic Dichotomy

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar asserted the incompatibility of democracy and the caste system at the All India Speakers Conference. She likened the caste system to 'Amarbel,' a parasitic plant harming society. The conference, marking Patel's centenary as the first Indian Speaker, included a commemorative stamp release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:17 IST
In a pointed address at the All India Speakers Conference, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar declared that democracy and the caste system are incompatible, vividly comparing the latter to the parasitic 'Amarbel' that saps the vitality from its host tree.

She emphasized that true democracy cannot be achieved where the caste system survives, as it undermines the very essence of equality—a core pillar of democratic society.

The conference, notable for its historical significance, celebrated Vitthalbhai Patel's legacy as the first Indian Speaker. A special commemorative stamp was released, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

