High-Stakes Bust: Woman nabbed with Crores in Contraband

In a significant crackdown, the Indore police arrested Seema Nath, a 32-year-old woman, for allegedly possessing brown sugar valued at Rs 1 crore. The arrest took place in the city's Ahirkhedi area, propelling a major investigation into the illicit drug trade.

Authorities say that 516 grams of contraband, a substantial cash amount of Rs 48.5 lakh, and electronic weighing scales were recovered from Nath's residence. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, disclosed that evidence gathered points to significant earnings from drug sales.

The accused, with a history of 12 prior cases, now faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. An in-depth probe is ongoing to unravel more details about her criminal activities.

