Left Menu

High-Stakes Bust: Woman nabbed with Crores in Contraband

Seema Nath, a 32-year-old woman, was arrested in Indore for possessing brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore. Police found contraband, Rs 48.5 lakh cash, and electronic scales in her home. She faces an FIR under the NDPS Act amid ongoing investigations, with 12 prior cases to her name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:53 IST
High-Stakes Bust: Woman nabbed with Crores in Contraband
woman
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Indore police arrested Seema Nath, a 32-year-old woman, for allegedly possessing brown sugar valued at Rs 1 crore. The arrest took place in the city's Ahirkhedi area, propelling a major investigation into the illicit drug trade.

Authorities say that 516 grams of contraband, a substantial cash amount of Rs 48.5 lakh, and electronic weighing scales were recovered from Nath's residence. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, disclosed that evidence gathered points to significant earnings from drug sales.

The accused, with a history of 12 prior cases, now faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. An in-depth probe is ongoing to unravel more details about her criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unity in National Interest: Rekha Gupta's Call to Action

Unity in National Interest: Rekha Gupta's Call to Action

 India
2
Triumphant Tally: Indian Shooters Shine at Asian Championships

Triumphant Tally: Indian Shooters Shine at Asian Championships

 India
3
Flipkart Black: A New Era of Premium Digital Experiences

Flipkart Black: A New Era of Premium Digital Experiences

 Global
4
Rohit Sharma on Test Cricket: A Tale of Preparation and Perseverance

Rohit Sharma on Test Cricket: A Tale of Preparation and Perseverance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025