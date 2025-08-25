Left Menu

Delhi Police Cracks Hit-and-Run Case After 16-Day Manhunt

After a meticulous 16-day investigation, Delhi Police have resolved a hit-and-run case that resulted in the death of a teenager and critically injured another. The accused, Rajeev Ranjan, was arrested alongside his vehicle after examination of over 2,000 CCTV recordings across Delhi-NCR.

Following an extensive 16-day probe, Delhi Police have solved a tragic hit-and-run case that took the life of a teenager and left another critically injured. The incident, which took place on August 7 near Bhikaji Cama Place Metro Station, had left authorities perplexed until breakthrough evidence emerged.

Rajeev Ranjan, known by his alias Munna, was taken into custody after police reviewed over 2,000 CCTV cameras in the Delhi-NCR region. The breakthrough came when Ranjan's vehicle, a Mahindra Bolero, was tracked via footage from the Delhi–Meerut Expressway on August 8.

During interrogation, Ranjan admitted to transporting organic manure from Gurugram to Bhimtal in Uttarakhand when he caused the fatal accident. In a rush to complete his journey, he fled the scene with the victims trapped under the vehicle, fearing capture by authorities. Further actions are being pursued as part of the ongoing investigation.

