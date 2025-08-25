Left Menu

Indonesia Demands EU Revoke Duty on Biodiesel After WTO Ruling

Indonesia has called on the European Union to lift countervailing duties on its biodiesel imports following a favorable WTO ruling. The duties, which have been in place since 2019, contravene trade rules according to Indonesia's complaint. The move is tied to ongoing Indonesian-EU trade negotiations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia has made a strong demand for the European Union to remove the countervailing duties on biodiesel imports, following a World Trade Organization ruling that sided with Jakarta's claims against the EU's measures.

The WTO finding comes as the Southeast Asian country, the largest exporter of palm oil, asserts that the EU's duties, enforced since 2019, violate trade regulations. Indonesia's Trade Minister Budi Santoso urged the EU to retract these non-compliant charges immediately.

With hopes pinned on an impending free trade agreement, Indonesia continues to challenge the EU's trade practices, citing concerns over anti-deforestation rules affecting palm oil exports.

