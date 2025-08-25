India and Fiji Strengthen Defense Ties Amidst Indo-Pacific Focus

India and Fiji have solidified a comprehensive action plan to enhance defence relations, with a focus on regional peace in the Indo-Pacific, following high-level discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka.

The talks, which marked Rabuka's first India visit as Fiji's prime minister, resulted in seven major agreements covering cooperation in medicine, trade, and capacity building.

Both leaders denounced terrorism, dismissing 'double standards' and reinforcing their zero-tolerance stance, with Modi pledging support for Fiji's maritime security to counter China's Pacific strategies.