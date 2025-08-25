Left Menu

Owaisi Warns Against Emerging 'Police State' Laws

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized three new Bills in Lok Sabha, claiming they breach the principle of separation of powers and liken to a 'police state' akin to Nazi Germany. He raised concerns about executive control over investigating agencies and questioned the independence of their operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:36 IST
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a scathing attack on three recently introduced Bills in the Lok Sabha, condemning them as a violation of the fundamental principle of separation of powers.

The legislation proposes the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers if arrested on serious charges for 30 consecutive days. Owaisi compared this move to the authoritarian actions of Nazi Germany's secret police, the Gestapo.

He criticized the central government's control over investigating agencies like the IT, ED, and CBI, arguing for independent appointments to prevent bias. Owaisi questioned the feasibility of a president removing a prime minister and emphasized the need for ethical governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

