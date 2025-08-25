Left Menu

YouTuber's Judicial Custody Extended Amid Espionage Allegations

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's judicial custody has been extended until September 2 regarding espionage allegations. Arrested in May, Malhotra is accused under the Official Secrets Act. Her bail was rejected, with police yet to find evidence linking her to military data but allege connections with Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Hisar | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:44 IST
In Hisar, the judicial custody of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, initially set to end on September 3, has been extended to September 2 by a local court. Malhotra was arrested in May over espionage concerns.

Malhotra's detention was ordered by judicial magistrate Sunil Kumar following her court appearance on Monday. Her legal counsel, Kumar Mukesh, stated the new hearing is scheduled for September 2 to address the custody extension.

Malhotra, who operated the YouTube channel 'Travel with JO,' was taken into custody under the Official Secrets Act. The police claimed she had interactions with Pakistani intelligence staff but found no evidence of access to sensitive military information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

