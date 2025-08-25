Left Menu

River Seine Murders: Arrest in Paris Mystery

A suspect has been detained by French police following the discovery of four male bodies in the River Seine. Found in an area known for gay encounters, the victims included two homeless men of Algerian and Tunisian origins. The suspect is also homeless and frequently seen in the vicinity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:48 IST
River Seine Murders: Arrest in Paris Mystery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French authorities have made an arrest following the discovery of four male bodies in the River Seine near Paris, as confirmed by the local prosecutor's office on Monday. The grisly finds were made on August 13 in Choisy-Le-Roi, a suburb known for its gay community.

The bodies were those of two homeless men from Algeria and Tunisia, a 21-year-old Algerian resident, and a 48-year-old Frenchman. The suspect, who frequently lingered in the area, is also homeless. Legal constraints prevent the suspect's identity from being disclosed, according to his lawyer, Antoine Ory.

The prosecutor's office has requested that the man be charged with murder and held in protective custody. This case has triggered calls for action and safety measures in the region.

TRENDING

1
High Seas Drama: Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Humanitarian Vessel

High Seas Drama: Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Humanitarian Vessel

 Egypt
2
Trump's Corporate Stakes: A New Economic Era?

Trump's Corporate Stakes: A New Economic Era?

 Global
3
Ervine to Lead Zimbabwe in High-Stakes ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

Ervine to Lead Zimbabwe in High-Stakes ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

 Zimbabwe
4
Tragic Attack: Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strikes

Tragic Attack: Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025