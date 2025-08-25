River Seine Murders: Arrest in Paris Mystery

French authorities have made an arrest following the discovery of four male bodies in the River Seine near Paris, as confirmed by the local prosecutor's office on Monday. The grisly finds were made on August 13 in Choisy-Le-Roi, a suburb known for its gay community.

The bodies were those of two homeless men from Algeria and Tunisia, a 21-year-old Algerian resident, and a 48-year-old Frenchman. The suspect, who frequently lingered in the area, is also homeless. Legal constraints prevent the suspect's identity from being disclosed, according to his lawyer, Antoine Ory.

The prosecutor's office has requested that the man be charged with murder and held in protective custody. This case has triggered calls for action and safety measures in the region.