India and Japan Reinforce Clean Energy Partnership for a Resilient Indo-Pacific

India and Japan have reaffirmed their strong partnership in the energy sector, underlining their shared commitment to energy security, clean energy transition, and climate change mitigation. The cooperation is structured through the Japan–India Clean Energy Partnership (CEP), institutionalized via the India–Japan Energy Dialogue and multiple sectoral Joint Working Groups (JWGs).

On 25 August 2025, a Ministerial-level India–Japan Energy Dialogue was convened via video conference, co-chaired by Shri Manohar Lal, Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs of India, and Mr. Muto Yoji, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan. Senior officials from India’s Ministry of Power (MoP), Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), and Ministry of Coal participated and presented updates on cooperation across energy sectors.

Reviewing Progress and Charting Future Pathways

The dialogue reflected on the progress achieved through JWGs in areas such as:

Energy efficiency and demand-side management,

Clean hydrogen and ammonia as next-generation fuels,

Renewable energy deployment including solar, wind, and biomass.

Both sides welcomed the tangible progress made in these priority areas, noting that cooperation has not only advanced bilateral energy goals but also contributed to the stability of the regional energy landscape.

Expanding the Partnership into Emerging Technologies

The Ministers also agreed to expand cooperation into new areas vital for long-term sustainability, including:

Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS): to reduce industrial emissions and explore large-scale carbon management solutions.

Green chemicals and biofuels: to support sustainable industrial development and energy diversification.

Advanced energy technologies: including digital energy systems, storage solutions, and grid modernization to ensure a reliable energy transition.

This expansion reflects both nations’ intent to strengthen innovation-driven collaboration that aligns with their climate goals and supports global decarbonization efforts.

Energy Security and Inclusive Growth

Reaffirming their commitment to energy security and inclusive growth, the Ministers emphasized the importance of ensuring that clean energy development remains socially and economically inclusive. They stressed that the energy transition must deliver not only on sustainability but also on affordability, job creation, and equitable access.

Regional and Global Significance

The dialogue also highlighted the strategic importance of India–Japan cooperation in the broader Indo-Pacific region, where both countries are playing leadership roles. The Ministers agreed that their partnership would continue to serve as a pillar for secure, resilient, and sustainable energy systems, setting benchmarks for collaborative efforts in the region.

India and Japan reaffirmed their resolve to work closely at bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels to ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains a hub of clean, affordable, and reliable energy solutions, in line with global climate commitments.

Looking Ahead

The India–Japan Energy Dialogue underscored the shared vision of the two nations to align their policies, technologies, and resources in pursuit of net-zero pathways, while addressing immediate concerns of supply security and economic growth. With strengthened cooperation on renewables, hydrogen, ammonia, biofuels, and carbon management, the partnership is set to accelerate the region’s clean energy transformation.