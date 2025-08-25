Defamation Drama: Rane vs. Raut - A Political Showdown in Court

In a high-profile legal battle, BJP Lok Sabha member Narayan Rane faced Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in court over a defamation case. Rane, maintaining his innocence, appeared before the judicial magistrate in Mazgaon and pleaded not guilty to the allegations stemming from remarks made at a Mumbai event in early 2023.

The defamation case, filed by Raut, accuses Rane of making false and harmful statements suggesting Raut's voter record was falsified. Rane had contested these claims, arguing that they were politically motivated rather than personally malicious. However, the special court found Rane's allegations insufficiently substantiated, setting the stage for trial witnesses on November 11.

The court's decision hinged on the lack of credible evidence from Rane, demonstrating damages to Raut's reputation. Despite Rane's plea of political expression, the judge ruled the remarks exceeded dissent, indicating malice. Raut's documentary evidence, including voter registration records, was unchallenged by Rane, further strengthening Raut's case.

