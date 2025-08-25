Left Menu

Conspiracy Unveiled: Two Men Charged in Delhi Chief Minister's Attack

Delhi Police have charged two men with criminal conspiracy in connection with the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Investigations revealed the act was planned. Both suspects, already in custody for assault, now face additional charges under Section 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Delhi Police on Monday invoked criminal conspiracy charges against two individuals linked to the recent assault on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This development followed revelations from the ongoing investigation suggesting the attack was premeditated.

The suspects, Rajeshbhai Khimji and Tahseen Syed, were previously arrested for assault but now face further scrutiny under Section 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to criminal conspiracy. The section defines conspiracy as an agreement between two or more persons to carry out an illegal act or achieve a legal outcome through illegal methods.

If the conspiracy pertains to a grave offense punishable by life imprisonment or at least a two-year sentence, conspirators can expect similar penalties as those of the principal offenders. Otherwise, lighter penalties such as six months of imprisonment or fines may be imposed. The investigation is being treated with high priority, according to a senior police officer.

