Conflict Claims Lives of Journalists in Gaza Hospital Strike
An Israeli military strike on Nasser hospital in Gaza killed at least 20 people, including five journalists. The attack sparked international condemnation and highlighted the ongoing risks faced by journalists in conflict zones. The Israel Defense Forces acknowledged the strike and expressed regret, while international media outlets mourn the losses.
An Israeli attack on Nasser hospital in the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least 20 individuals, including five journalists. The deceased journalists were affiliated with prominent media organizations such as Reuters, Associated Press, and Al Jazeera. The attack drew sharp criticism from international bodies and journalist protection groups.
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the strike near the hospital, stating that an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident. The IDF expressed regret for non-combatant casualties and noted efforts to minimize harm during operations. Media organizations are seeking urgent medical aid for the wounded and more information from local authorities.
This incident is part of a broader picture of danger faced by journalists in conflict regions. As of October 2023, over 240 Palestinian journalists have been killed since the start of the recent conflict. The international community demands accountability and protection for journalists working in these perilous environments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- hospital
- strike
- journalists
- Reuters
- Associated Press
- Al Jazeera
- conflict
- Nasser hospital
ALSO READ
Tragic Attack: Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strikes
Outcry Over Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital That Killed Journalists
Israeli prime minister describes strike that killed 20 people, including 5 journalists, as a 'tragic mishap', reports AP.
Deadly Strikes: Journalists and Civilians Killed in Hospital Attack
Tragedy in Gaza: Journalists Among Victims as Hospital Hit by Strikes