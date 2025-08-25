Deadly Betrayal: The Mysterious Case of Darshitha's Murder

In a chilling turn of events in Karnataka, a young married woman's life was cut short in a brutal act of violence allegedly perpetrated by her lover. The gruesome incident unfolded when the accused, Siddaraju, reportedly forced a chemical substance into 20-year-old Darshitha's mouth, resulting in her immediate death.

The tragic episode occurred in a lodge in Bherya village of Saligrama taluk. Misleading investigators, Siddaraju fabricated a story of a mobile phone explosion to cover up the heinous act. However, inconsistencies in his narrative led to mounting suspicions and his eventual arrest by the diligent police force.

According to law enforcement, Darshitha had been reported missing from her home in Kerala along with substantial valuables. Her husband, unaware of her tragic end, is based in Dubai. This crime of passion is currently under further investigation, with police closely examining the chemical used in this shocking murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)