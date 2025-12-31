Left Menu

Sadanand Date: Maharashtra's New Police Chief and 26/11 Hero

Sadanand Vasant Date, a hero of the 26/11 terror attacks, has been appointed as the new Director General of Maharashtra Police. A decorated officer, he replaces Rashmi Shukla and has a two-year tenure. Date brings extensive experience from various state and central investigative roles to this pivotal position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:05 IST
Sadanand Vasant Date
  • India

Sadanand Vasant Date, renowned for his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has been appointed as the new Director General of Maharashtra Police. His appointment was confirmed on Wednesday, succeeding Rashmi Shukla, who will retire in January. Date is a 1990 batch IPS officer with a rich career in law enforcement.

Date's tenure as Maharashtra's top cop is set for two years, bringing his extensive experience from both state and central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency where he recently served. His leadership is especially critical as the state navigates local body elections and ongoing security challenges.

Known for his gallantry in the face of danger, Date carries the scars of battle as badges of honor. His role as Additional Commissioner during the 26/11 attacks, where he was instrumental in neutralizing terrorists, has etched his name into the annals of police history. As Date steps into this new role, his commitment to public safety and excellent service underscores a promising era for Maharashtra's police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

