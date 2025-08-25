Cyber Scammers Nabbed in Mumbai: Elderly Doctor Swindled in Fraudulent Share Scheme
Two individuals were arrested for defrauding a 79-year-old Mumbai doctor of Rs 25 lakh through a bogus share trading scheme. The suspects, Prashant Chaudhary and Richard Rao, used multiple bank accounts for the fraudulent transactions. The doctor was lured via WhatsApp into the fraudulent investment opportunity, leading to financial losses.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have apprehended two individuals suspected of scamming a senior Mumbai doctor out of Rs 25 lakh through a counterfeit investment scheme. The duo, Prashant Chaudhary and Richard Rao, allegedly facilitated fraudulent transactions by operating multiple bank accounts linked to cyber fraudsters.
The victim, a 79-year-old doctor and business owner from Powai, was deceived through WhatsApp messages promising lucrative stock investment opportunities. He invested heavily, motivated by initial profits displayed in his account, only to later discover the money was inaccessible.
Despite contacting group administrators and facing constant demands for further investment to regain access to his funds, he reported the fraud to the Western Region Cyber Cell. Police detected money trails leading to the arrested suspects, who are said to have gained commissions by transferring funds from illicit transactions to broader fraud networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cyber
- scam
- Mumbai
- doctor
- fraud
- investment
- scheme
- arrest
- bank accounts
ALSO READ
Financial Scandal Unveiled: Multi-Crore Fraud Rings in Jammu Region
Real Estate Director Arrested in Massive Rs 117 Crore Bank Fraud
Congress Gears Up for Maharashtra Local Body Polls Amidst Allegations of Electoral Fraud
Vikran Engineering's IPO Launches After Rs 231.6 Crore Anchor Investment Boost
Trump's New Federal Investment Strategy: Aiming for More Equity Stakes