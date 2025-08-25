Left Menu

Protest Drama: Delhi Police vs. SSC Aspirants Unfolds Without Force

Delhi Police refuted allegations of using force against SSC aspirants protesting at Ramlila Maidan. After the permitted time, some refused to disperse, resulting in 40 detentions. However, police claimed no lathicharge occurred. The protest targeted alleged SSC exam mismanagement and withdrawal of permissions ensued due to organizers' violations.

Updated: 25-08-2025 21:48 IST
Delhi Police on Monday denied allegations of using force against SSC aspirants who protested at Ramlila Maidan. According to the police, the demonstration was allowed to proceed peacefully during the allotted hours, but 40 protestors were detained when they refused to disperse afterward.

The police stated that, due to the violation of the conditions agreed upon by the organizers, the permission for the August 25 protest was revoked. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan noted that the protest, which drew about 1,500 people, aimed to highlight grievances with the SSC examination processes.

After the designated time ended, approximately 300 protestors remained, ignoring repeated requests from police officials to vacate the venue. Despite warnings about the legal implications, 100 individuals stood their ground, leading to detentions. Police asserted that no baton charges were used, and legal actions are being pursued. The protest was fueled by alleged exam mismanagement, spurring political and social media reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

