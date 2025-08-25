Maratha Quota Protest: Balancing Tradition and Demand

In a bid to maintain harmony during the culturally significant Ganesh festival, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has made an earnest appeal to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. Shinde urged Jarange to reconsider the timing of his protest, which is planned to coincide with the festival and may disrupt celebrations across the city.

Highlighting the sensitivity of the issue, Shinde acknowledged Jarange's right to protest but stressed on minimizing discomfort to millions of devotees participating in the Ganesh festivities. Jarange has demanded a 10% quota for the Maratha community under the OBC category, imposing an August 26 deadline for government action.

In response, Jarange has threatened a march in Mumbai starting August 27, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi, followed by an indefinite hunger strike from August 29. Amidst the political tension, the BJP confronted Jarange over derogatory remarks allegedly made against the mother of a prominant party figure, which Jarange has denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)