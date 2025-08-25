Left Menu

Rescued from Cameroon: Jharkhand's Migrant Workers' Return Home

Seventeen migrant workers from Jharkhand, stranded in Cameroon for months after wage disputes, have safely returned home following the intervention of India's Ministry of External Affairs. Their case underlines the necessity for better oversight of recruitment agencies to prevent future exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seventeen migrant workers from Jharkhand, stranded in Cameroon for months, were finally brought home after a coordinated effort by India's Ministry of External Affairs and the state's labor department.

The workers, including those from Bokaro and Hazaribagh districts, had traveled to Cameroon to work for a company involved in electricity transmission projects. However, they found themselves in financial distress when the company withheld their wages for four months.

After circulating a video message appealing for help, the Jharkhand Labour Department notified the MEA. With the Indian Embassy's assistance, the workers were repatriated, ensuring their pending wages were paid. This incident stresses the importance of stricter regulation of recruitment agencies to prevent future exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

