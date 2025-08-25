Rescued from Cameroon: Jharkhand's Migrant Workers' Return Home

Seventeen migrant workers from Jharkhand, stranded in Cameroon for months, were finally brought home after a coordinated effort by India's Ministry of External Affairs and the state's labor department.

The workers, including those from Bokaro and Hazaribagh districts, had traveled to Cameroon to work for a company involved in electricity transmission projects. However, they found themselves in financial distress when the company withheld their wages for four months.

After circulating a video message appealing for help, the Jharkhand Labour Department notified the MEA. With the Indian Embassy's assistance, the workers were repatriated, ensuring their pending wages were paid. This incident stresses the importance of stricter regulation of recruitment agencies to prevent future exploitation.

