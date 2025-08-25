Left Menu

Fugitive Caught: Three-Year Manhunt Ends at Mumbai Railway Station

A 22-year-old accused of raping a minor was arrested in Mumbai after a three-year chase. Identified as Akash Prakash Pawar, he was nabbed near Grant Road railway station following a tip-off. Charged in 2022, a non-bailable warrant was issued. He is now in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, police in Mumbai have apprehended a 22-year-old accused rapist after a three-year fugitive chase. The suspect, identified as Akash Prakash Pawar, was detained outside Grant Road railway station.

The case, originating in 2022 under serious charges including sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, had led to a non-bailable warrant against Pawar. He had managed to elude authorities by frequently relocating within the city.

A breakthrough came when police received a crucial tip-off about Pawar's new assumed identity and whereabouts in the Grant Road area. Following this lead, officers successfully arrested him on Sunday. Pawar is now in judicial custody, awaiting further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

