Tragic Heroism: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Electrocuted in Rescue Attempt

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday when a young auto-rickshaw driver lost his life in an electric shock while attempting to rescue two individuals swept away by heavy rainwater. Authorities stated that Shiv Gautam, aged 25, suffered electrocution near a bus stop in Machhlishahr after witnessing a man and a woman get caught in a drain.

The victims potentially made contact with live current before being carried away by the flowing water, according to Circle Officer Devesh Kumar. Sadly, Gautam's heroic rescue attempt led to his untimely death on the scene. A search operation by police and municipal teams is ongoing to recover the missing bodies.

District officials, including Magistrate Dinesh Chandra, have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident. An inquiry committee has been tasked with submitting a detailed report within 24 hours, while police examine the surrounding area's CCTV footage to gather more insights.

