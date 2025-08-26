Left Menu

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Rising Tensions

Australia has expelled Iran's ambassador following accusations of Tehran's involvement in antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned these actions as threats to national security and announced the suspension of embassy operations in Tehran while ensuring the safety of its diplomats in a third country.

Updated: 26-08-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 09:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia announced the expulsion of Iran's ambassador Tuesday, accusing Tehran of orchestrating antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

Since the onset of the Israel-Gaza conflict in October 2023, Australian entities have been targeted by antisemitic vandalism and arson, culminating in charges against an individual for a synagogue attack.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese labeled these incidents as severe acts of foreign aggression designed to disrupt national unity, prompting the suspension of diplomatic activities in Tehran and plans to classify Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

