Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Rising Tensions

Australia announced the expulsion of Iran's ambassador Tuesday, accusing Tehran of orchestrating antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

Since the onset of the Israel-Gaza conflict in October 2023, Australian entities have been targeted by antisemitic vandalism and arson, culminating in charges against an individual for a synagogue attack.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese labeled these incidents as severe acts of foreign aggression designed to disrupt national unity, prompting the suspension of diplomatic activities in Tehran and plans to classify Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)