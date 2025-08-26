Govt Extends Pacific Healthy Homes Initiative to Support More Families

The New Zealand Government has announced the extension of the Pacific Healthy Homes Initiative, a programme that has already helped over 300 Pacific households access warmer, drier, and healthier living conditions. The initiative, led by Pacific Peoples Minister Dr Shane Reti, builds upon the success of the Healthy Homes and Warmer Kiwi Homes programmes, with a special focus on supporting Pacific families and older people living with chronic health conditions.

Proven Results for Pacific Families

Since its launch in July 2024, the programme has delivered tangible improvements to households in South Auckland and Porirua, where many Pacific families face challenges with older, poorly insulated housing. Key results include:

Over 300 households supported in the past year

More than 5,200 interventions completed, ranging from insulation and heating installations to minor repairs

An estimated 200 more households set to benefit in the coming year

Dr Reti emphasised that these practical upgrades are delivering real health and social benefits.

“The Healthy Homes Initiative provides simple additions, like curtains, heat pumps, better ventilation, that keep a home warm and dry,” he said. “By investing in healthy homes, we are reducing preventable illnesses, helping keep Pacific children and older people out of hospital and able to keep going to school, to work and be a part of their community.”

Investment in Healthier Living

To date, nearly $4 million has been invested in the initiative, with an additional $1 million committed through to June 2026. Unlike some broader housing programmes, the Pacific Healthy Homes Initiative channels all new funding directly into homes, ensuring families receive immediate benefits.

“This Government is focused on improving the lives of Pacific families. All new funding goes directly into homes, ensuring families receive the support they need to live healthier lives,” Dr Reti said.

Delivered Through Local Partnerships

The initiative is administered by the Ministry for Pacific Peoples, working alongside trusted local providers who are embedded in Pacific communities. This partnership model ensures that families receive not just material improvements but also guidance and culturally informed support.

Community organisations in South Auckland and Porirua have been instrumental in reaching families most in need, often working directly with households to identify urgent repairs, heating requirements, and ventilation improvements.

Long-Term Benefits and Evaluation

Beyond immediate improvements, the initiative aims to reduce long-term health costs associated with respiratory illnesses and other preventable conditions caused by cold, damp housing.

To measure its effectiveness, the University of Otago is independently evaluating the programme, with findings expected to guide future government investment in Pacific housing solutions. Policymakers hope the data will reinforce the value of targeted housing upgrades as both a public health intervention and an economic investment in stronger communities.

Looking Ahead

The Government expects the initiative to continue growing, with more households set to benefit in the next year and beyond. By combining targeted investment, local delivery, and robust evaluation, the Pacific Healthy Homes Initiative is emerging as a model for how housing policy can directly improve wellbeing for vulnerable communities.