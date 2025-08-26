Left Menu

Blaze Ravages Marshall Islands' National Parliament: Nitijela in Ruins

A devastating fire has destroyed the National Parliament of the Marshall Islands, known as the Nitijela. The blaze left the structure unusable, displacing governmental processes and drawing international condolences and pledges of support from allies like Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:29 IST
A devastating fire has destroyed the National Parliament of the Marshall Islands, known as the Nitijela, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Fire and police teams responded swiftly, but unfortunately, half of the parliament was ravaged by the blaze, leaving the remaining structure unusable.

The incident has struck a significant blow to governance in the Pacific Island nation, which lies between Hawaii and Australia, as the building acted as a central hub for legislative activities. Efforts to douse the flames involved a prompt response from the fire department's team.

A population of 42,000, with half residing in the capital Majuro, is now being reassured by the support offered from international partners. Notably, Taiwan expressed condolences and pledged to assist. Diplomatic ties include a free association compact with the U.S., highlighting the nation's importance on the global stage.

