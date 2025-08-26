Left Menu

Controversial Report Sparks Tensions in Manipur

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh criticized a report by Delhi-based PUCL, claiming it deemed the ethnic violence in Manipur as orchestrated, not spontaneous. This report has been accused of being one-sided and potentially harmful by several parties, including Human Rights International Freedom (HRIF), leading to possible legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:38 IST
Controversial Report Sparks Tensions in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by the Delhi-based People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has come under fire following claims that the ethnic violence in Manipur was orchestrated, not spontaneous. The allegations have sparked widespread controversy and accusations of bias among various stakeholders.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has criticized the report as divisive and misleading, arguing that it could deepen existing divides and prolong mistrust. The report has also prompted BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba to suggest filing over 3,000 FIRs against PUCL.

Meanwhile, Human Rights International Freedom (HRIF) has threatened legal action, stating the report is riddled with unverified facts and misinformation. They argue it unfairly favors the Kuki community while neglecting the Meitei community's suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
2
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
3
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global
4
Supreme Court Developments in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case: Justice Sundresh Recuses

Supreme Court Developments in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case: Justice Sundresh R...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025