Controversial Report Sparks Tensions in Manipur

A recent report by the Delhi-based People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has come under fire following claims that the ethnic violence in Manipur was orchestrated, not spontaneous. The allegations have sparked widespread controversy and accusations of bias among various stakeholders.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has criticized the report as divisive and misleading, arguing that it could deepen existing divides and prolong mistrust. The report has also prompted BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba to suggest filing over 3,000 FIRs against PUCL.

Meanwhile, Human Rights International Freedom (HRIF) has threatened legal action, stating the report is riddled with unverified facts and misinformation. They argue it unfairly favors the Kuki community while neglecting the Meitei community's suffering.

