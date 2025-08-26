Left Menu

India Unveils the 'Sudarshan Chakra' Air Defence Initiative

India's 'Sudarshan Chakra' air defence system aims to create a strategic shield, similar to Israel's Iron Dome. Spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, the project focuses on integrating various military domains using advanced technologies. It seeks to address security threats from Pakistan and China, with implementation planned by 2035.

India is set to bolster its national security with the unveiling of the 'Sudarshan Chakra' air defence system, designed to forge an impregnable shield for its key military and civilian installations.

Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this indigenous initiative seeks to neutralize security threats from neighboring countries like Pakistan and China.

The comprehensive project will integrate multi-domain Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance systems and leverage cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum technology, aiming for fruition by 2035.

