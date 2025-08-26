India Unveils the 'Sudarshan Chakra' Air Defence Initiative

India is set to bolster its national security with the unveiling of the 'Sudarshan Chakra' air defence system, designed to forge an impregnable shield for its key military and civilian installations.

Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this indigenous initiative seeks to neutralize security threats from neighboring countries like Pakistan and China.

The comprehensive project will integrate multi-domain Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance systems and leverage cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum technology, aiming for fruition by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)