Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador Over Antisemitic Attacks

Australia has expelled Iran's ambassador, accusing Iran of executing antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. The decision follows evidence from the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed Iran's alleged involvement and announced the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:46 IST
Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador Over Antisemitic Attacks
Australia has expelled Iran's ambassador following accusations that Iran orchestrated antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. This marks the first ejection since World War Two, prompted by evidence from the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO). Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned these acts as attempts to disrupt social harmony.

The attacks targeted a kosher restaurant and synagogue. No injuries were reported, but significant damages were noted. Australia has suspended its Tehran embassy operations, with all diplomats relocated safely. Ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi and others have been given seven days to depart.

The expulsion coincides with heightened tensions between the two nations, amid ongoing conflicts involving Iran. The Australian security agency indicated possible additional threats directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, now designated as a terrorist organisation by Australia. The moves have been welcomed by Israel's embassy.

Latest News

