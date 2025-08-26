SC Orders Probe into Reliance's Vantara Wildlife Park Over Animal Welfare Concerns
India's Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into Vantara, a wildlife rescue park operated by the Reliance Foundation, following public interest litigations. While no evidence supports claims of animal mistreatment or unlawful acquisition, the court deemed an independent inquiry necessary to ensure compliance with wildlife regulations.
Vantara, a key project of the Ambani family in Gujarat, is famed for rescuing numerous animals and housing the world's largest elephant hospital. The Supreme Court's decision stems from accusations made by wildlife groups, suggesting non-compliance by authorities and the Central Zoo Authority.
A former Supreme Court judge will lead the inquiry, tasked with examining animal acquisition, especially elephants, and ensuring adherence to India's wildlife protection laws. Results are to be submitted by September 12. Vantara assures its commitment to transparency and legal compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
