SC Orders Probe into Reliance's Vantara Wildlife Park Over Animal Welfare Concerns

India's Supreme Court has initiated an investigation into Vantara, a wildlife rescue park managed by the Reliance Foundation, amid public interest litigations alleging animal mistreatment and unlawful acquisitions. Although the court noted a lack of evidence, it emphasized the need for an impartial probe.

Vantara, a key project of the Ambani family in Gujarat, is famed for rescuing numerous animals and housing the world's largest elephant hospital. The Supreme Court's decision stems from accusations made by wildlife groups, suggesting non-compliance by authorities and the Central Zoo Authority.

A former Supreme Court judge will lead the inquiry, tasked with examining animal acquisition, especially elephants, and ensuring adherence to India's wildlife protection laws. Results are to be submitted by September 12. Vantara assures its commitment to transparency and legal compliance.

