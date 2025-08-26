Left Menu

Brazen Evening Attack: Journalist Mugged in Noida Park

In Noida's Sector 62, a senior journalist was assaulted by three unidentified men during his evening walk, losing his gold chain worth Rs 1.50 lakh. Despite attempting pursuit, he was informed by a bystander that the attackers fled in an autorickshaw. A complaint has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 26-08-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 14:52 IST
In a shocking incident at a public park in Noida's Sector 62, a senior journalist became the victim of a mugging. Three unidentified men allegedly attacked and snatched the journalist's gold chain during his evening walk, according to authorities on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded around 5:30 PM on Monday as V S Chandrashekar, a resident of Sector 62, enjoyed his routine walk. The miscreants struck from behind near the park's pathway, forcing the journalist to the ground and making off with his gold chain, valued at approximately Rs 1.50 lakh. Despite his attempts to catch the attackers, a bystander reportedly saw them flee in an autorickshaw.

The journalist has lodged a formal complaint at Sector 58 police station, urging for stringent action. The police have acknowledged receipt of the complaint, although an official FIR is yet to be filed. A preliminary investigation revealed non-functional CCTV cameras around the park, complicating the probe. Efforts are ongoing to track down the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

