Heroic Rescue in Ladakh: Minister Rijiju Witnesses Courageous Save

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's convoy experienced an unexpected incident while traveling from Kashmir to Kargil. A private vehicle had accidentally plunged into the Drass river in Ladakh, catching the minister's attention.

The incident involved a vehicle skidding off the road near Khushal Morh and landing in the river. Fortunately, both passengers, identified as Haroon Rashid and Mohd Abbass, were promptly rescued by local police.

Rijiju shared a video of the dramatic rescue, highlighting the prompt response and courage displayed by the Drass police. The victims were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)