Bombay High Court Grants Temporary Bail to Elgar Parishad Accused

The Bombay High Court has granted a three-day interim bail to Ramesh Gaichor, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. Gaichor, who has not seen his father in five years, is released to visit him. Previously, a special court rejected his two-week bail plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:31 IST
Bombay High Court Grants Temporary Bail to Elgar Parishad Accused
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has granted a brief reprieve to Ramesh Gaichor, an accused in the high-profile Elgar Parishad-Maoist case. Gaichor, who has been held since 2020, was given interim bail for three days to visit his ailing father, marking the first meeting since his arrest.

The decision came from a bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Rajesh Patil, who ordered Gaichor's temporary release, stipulating a cash security of Rs 25,000 for the September 9 to 11 period. The court's decision underscores the sensitive nature of familial obligations even within judicial proceedings.

Gaichor's alleged involvement with the banned CPI (Maoist) group links back to his arrest following claims of inflammatory speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave. His case continues at the Taloja Central Jail, where he is currently detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

