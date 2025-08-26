Left Menu

Saffron Towel Sparks Controversy: Three Arrested in Assault Case

Three men were arrested for attacking travel agency workers in a dispute over one wearing a saffron towel, sparking accusations of religious provocation. The incident, caught on camera, was met with a formal complaint and legal charges. The accused have been detained pending further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:13 IST
In a shocking incident captured on camera, three men were arrested for allegedly assaulting travel agency workers in a row triggered by the controversial wearing of a saffron towel by an employee.

The workers involved, including Slinder Kumar from Bihar, faced verbal abuse and physical altercations at the Royal Travels office near the Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand.

After a complaint from Harikrishna, a seasoned employee of the agency, police registered a case under several legal provisions. The accused, identified as Tabrez, Imran Khan, and Ajeez Khan, are in judicial custody while investigations continue.

