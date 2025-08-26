Sri Lankan Court Hears Graft Case Against Former President

On Tuesday, a Sri Lankan court initiated proceedings against former president Ranil Wickremesinghe in a graft case. Despite his critical health condition, Wickremesinghe attended the session virtually from the Intensive Care Unit of Colombo National Hospital, while tight security measures and public demonstrations unfolded outside the court.

Reports indicate that the hearing, directed by Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura, was conducted through a Zoom video call. Legal representatives, including President's Counsel Thilak Marapana and Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, were present for the defense and prosecution, respectively.

Wickremesinghe stands accused of utilizing state funds for a personal visit to the UK. The allegations have spurred public protests demanding government accountability. Security forces have implemented roadblocks and employed riot control methods to manage tensions outside the courthouse.

