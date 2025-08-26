Left Menu

Chasing Shadows: Amandeep Singh's High-Speed Arrest

Amandeep Singh, a notorious vehicle thief, was captured after a 100-kilometre chase from Delhi to Murthal, Haryana. He attempted to use a stolen SUV to harm police officers. Singh, linked to a gang specializing in high-end vehicle theft, was involved in nine prior cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:30 IST
Amandeep Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic 100-kilometre chase from Delhi to Murthal, Haryana, police nabbed Amandeep Singh, an alleged serial vehicle thief, on Tuesday. Singh, using a stolen SUV, posed a significant threat by attempting to ram pursuing officers, highlighting the dangerous lengths the criminal was willing to pursue.

The suspect, identified as a resident of Amritsar, Punjab, was captured after an intense police operation. Authorities recovered a stolen Fortuner from Singh and traced three more luxury vehicles back to Punjab, revealing the extensive reach of the vehicle theft syndicate he was allegedly part of.

Singh's capture sheds light on a sophisticated gang operation targeting high-end vehicles. Operating with technical expertise sourced from Dubai, the ring would bypass security systems to steal luxury cars. Singh, with a history of theft and forgery, primarily acted as a transporter, moving the stolen vehicles from Delhi to Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

