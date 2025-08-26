Left Menu

Relief Kits Bring Hope to Rain-Hit Jalna Residents

In Maharashtra's Jalna district, the administration distributed shelter-cum-hygiene kits to 300 people affected by recent heavy rains. The initiative, organized by an NGO with an online marketplace, aims to aid vulnerable communities. Collector Mittal highlighted its importance in alleviating calamity-induced hardships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:21 IST
  • India

In an effort to alleviate the suffering of those affected by severe weather, the administration in Jalna, Maharashtra, has distributed essential shelter-cum-hygiene kits to 300 residents. This operation was spearheaded by District Collector Ashima Mittal, who handed out the supplies during a ceremony at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Justice Hall.

The distributed kits, intended to support individuals displaced by torrential rains, included tarpaulin sheets, mats, mosquito nets, toothpaste, and other vital hygiene products. The initiative was coordinated by an NGO in collaboration with a prominent online marketplace, which sought to rapidly address the urgent needs of those impacted.

Collector Mittal praised the NGO's commitment to providing 'yeoman service' amid challenging circumstances, emphasizing the critical role such efforts play in mitigating the difficulties faced by vulnerable communities. Official data indicates that Jalna has received 490mm of rainfall, significantly above its usual seasonal average.

(With inputs from agencies.)

