India-Japan Seek Enhanced Cooperation on Critical Minerals at Quad

The leaders of India and Japan aim to strengthen cooperation on critical minerals under the Quad framework, despite strained U.S.-India ties over tariffs. India's focus includes making supply chains more resilient. Prime Minister Modi plans initiatives during his visit to Japan and subsequent China trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:43 IST
India and Japan are setting their sights on closer collaboration regarding critical minerals within the Quad framework, as revealed by New Delhi on Tuesday. This announcement precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan, aimed at enhancing ties under the strategic grouping.

The imposition of U.S. tariffs on Indian imports has somewhat strained relations, casting doubt on the proposed Quad summit to be hosted by India. Despite this, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized the Quad's importance in promoting peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

Misri highlighted that strengthening cooperation on critical minerals remains a key priority for both India and Japan. Meanwhile, India is recalibrating its rare earth export strategy, focusing on domestic needs to reduce dependence on China.

