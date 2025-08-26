Left Menu

Lebanon's Bold Move: New Plan to Disarm Hezbollah

Lebanon has announced a plan to persuade Hezbollah to disarm, with Israel responding by potentially reducing its military presence in southern Lebanon. U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack discussed the situation, highlighting economic considerations for Hezbollah fighters. Efforts focus on providing alternatives to Iranian funding, with Gulf states offering economic support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanon is set to unveil a strategy aimed at urging Hezbollah to disarm, while Israel has indicated it might scale back its military forces in southern Lebanon. This development came to light through U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack following discussions with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut on Tuesday.

The Lebanese initiative will rely on diplomatic rather than military means to convince Hezbollah to relinquish its arsenal. Economic implications for fighters funded by Iran are at the core of this approach. The Lebanese army was appointed by the cabinet to lead the effort, a move that Hezbollah contends serves Israeli interests.

Israel expressed readiness to withdraw from Lebanon if its troops disarm Hezbollah, labeling this step as "historic". However, Hezbollah's leadership remains unmoved, demanding full Israeli compliance with the existing ceasefire before debating a unified national defense strategy. Economic support from Gulf states is pivotal for Lebanon's proposal to succeed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

