Assam's Tough Stance: Shoot-At-Sight Orders Continue in Dhubri During Durga Puja

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced that shoot-at-sight orders in Dhubri, which have been in place since June 13, will persist through the Durga Puja festivities. Despite no reports of unrest, the orders are to safeguard the Sanatan Dharma minority from potential threats posed by fundamentalist factions.

Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring the community's protection, following past incidents of communal tension. He noted that anyone attempting to incite unrest would face severe repercussions.

The decision follows Sarma's visits to Dhubri, where over 150 individuals, including several from outside the state, have been apprehended in relation to anti-social activities. The government remains resolute in maintaining peace and enforcing law and order, especially with the festival approaching.

