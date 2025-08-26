Left Menu

Maratha Reservation: A Battle for Recognition

The Maratha reservation issue sees activist Manoj Jarange pressing the government for OBC status for Marathas. A cabinet sub-committee grants the Shinde panel a six-month extension to tackle this issue. With historical and legal complexities in play, the government faces ongoing challenges in satisfying community demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:29 IST
The ongoing debate over Maratha reservation has taken a new turn as activist Manoj Jarange pushes for Marathas to be recognized under the OBC category, thereby making them eligible for reservations. On Tuesday, the cabinet sub-committee granted a six-month extension to the Shinde panel to address Jarange's demands.

Established in September 2023, the Shinde committee is tasked with developing a process to issue OBC certificates for Marathas, including proving their status as Kunbi OBCs. Important issues under discussion include the Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Satara gazettes, alongside the inclusion of 'sagesoyare' in the reservation framework, said sub-committee head Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Despite promises of a positive approach to the demands, Jarange remains resolute in his plan to demonstrate if the 10% reservation is not granted. The Maharashtra SEBC Act, enacted in February 2024, aims to provide Marathas with a 10% quota in jobs and education, following recommendations from the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

