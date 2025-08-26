Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Hits Rajouri: Food Safety Official Caught Red-Handed

A Food Safety official in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri was arrested by the CBI for accepting a bribe to exempt a local business from inspections. The assistant commissioner demanded Rs 10,000 to overlook sample collection for one year. Incriminating documents were found at his residence during the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended an official from the Food Safety department for allegedly accepting a bribe in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. According to a spokesperson, the assistant commissioner demanded Rs 10,000 to avoid collecting samples from a local business, thus facilitating a year's exemption from inspections.

In a covert operation executed on August 25, the implicated officer was nabbed while taking the illicit payment. The operation was initiated after a formal complaint was lodged against him. The arrest has brought to the fore corruption issues within the Food Safety department.

Searches carried out at the accused's residence have unearthed incriminating documents, including property papers worth over Rs 1.5 crore, raising questions about the accumulation of unaccounted wealth. The CBI continues to scrutinize these findings as part of its broader investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

