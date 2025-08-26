UPDATE 1-Trump administration cannot sue Maryland federal judges over immigration order, judge rules
A federal judge on Tuesday threw out an unusual lawsuit the U.S. Department of Justice filed against every federal judge in Maryland, which had challenged a court order blocking President Donald Trump's administration from immediately deporting migrants in the state contesting their removal.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen, a Trump appointee from Roanoke, Virginia brought in to oversee the case in Baltimore, marked a setback for the Trump administration's battle against judicial orders stymieing the president's agenda.
