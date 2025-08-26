Kochi Hosts Regional Review Meet of NMDFC’s Southern SCAs, George Kurian Calls for Inclusive Development

Kochi, Kerala witnessed a significant gathering on 26th August 2025, as the Regional Review Meeting of the State Channelising Agencies (SCAs) of the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) for the Southern Region was convened. The meeting was presided over by Shri George Kurian, Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

Focus on Minority Empowerment through Financial Inclusion

The NMDFC plays a pivotal role in uplifting minority communities across India by extending concessional loans aimed at self-employment and income-generating ventures. A strong emphasis is laid on empowering women and members of traditional occupational groups, ensuring equitable access to opportunities.

The schemes of NMDFC are primarily implemented through State Channelising Agencies (SCAs) nominated by State Governments and Union Territory Administrations. Additionally, financial institutions such as Punjab Gramin Bank and Canara Bank are involved in the outreach process to ensure last-mile delivery.

Representatives from the SCAs of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep, along with officials from partnering banks and financial institutions, actively participated in the Kochi meeting.

Minister Emphasizes Cooperative Federalism

Addressing the delegates, Shri George Kurian underscored the importance of cooperative federalism, noting that 95 percent of Government schemes are implemented by States. He urged State agencies to work in close synergy with the Centre to guarantee that welfare measures reach the intended beneficiaries effectively.

He further stressed that the Right to Participation and the Right to Information are fundamental pillars of democracy. Citizens, particularly those from economically weaker sections of minority communities, must be made fully aware of the welfare initiatives designed for their upliftment.

Harnessing Technology for Outreach

Highlighting the role of modern communication, the Minister remarked that technology and social media have become indispensable tools in governance. Information about schemes and entitlements can now be disseminated instantly, enabling citizens to access details with a single click.

In a visionary note, he added:

“Earlier, we were talking only about job seekers, but now we are giving equal importance to job givers.”

This shift in perspective reflects the Government’s broader agenda of nurturing entrepreneurship and encouraging self-reliance among minorities.

Commitment Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

Shri Kurian called upon SCAs and associated financial institutions to ensure transparent, diligent, and timely execution of NMDFC’s schemes. He emphasized that these efforts are in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to build a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, ensuring holistic growth for every section of society.

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge by the participating agencies to accelerate outreach, enhance monitoring, and work collaboratively to address challenges in the implementation of schemes.

By reinforcing inclusivity, transparency, and technology-driven governance, the Regional Review Meeting at Kochi marked another milestone in the Government’s efforts to foster the economic empowerment of minority communities in Southern India.