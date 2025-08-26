SAIL Supplies 8,000 Tonnes of Steel for INS Udaygiri & INS Himgiri Warships

As India strengthens its naval power with the commissioning of two cutting-edge stealth frigates – INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri – the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has once again played a pivotal role in the nation’s defense preparedness by supplying nearly 8,000 tonnes of critical-grade steel for the construction of these advanced warships. The commissioning ceremony, presided over by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, marks a milestone in India’s march toward Aatmanirbharta in defence manufacturing.

Crucial Contribution to Naval Shipbuilding

SAIL, India’s largest public sector steelmaker and a Maharatna company under the Ministry of Steel, partnered with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) to provide the high-grade steel required for constructing the two frigates under Project 17A.

The steel was produced at SAIL’s Bokaro, Bhilai, and Rourkela plants, including specialized hot-rolled sheets and plates engineered for warship applications. This critical-grade steel ensures strength, durability, and resilience under extreme maritime conditions, enabling the Navy to deploy ships capable of complex, multi-mission operations.

Driving Self-Reliance and Import Substitution

By indigenously producing specialized steel for defence requirements, SAIL has significantly reduced India’s reliance on imports, reinforcing the government’s Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat missions.

The Special Plate Plant at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) alone has supplied more than 100,000 tonnes of defense-grade steel for applications including tanks, warships, and missiles .

This sustained effort has led to a robust ecosystem where Indian industry can meet the Navy’s stringent material requirements domestically, contributing to cost savings and greater strategic independence.

Legacy of SAIL in Nation-Building

The commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri underscores the synergy of India’s indigenous defence ecosystem – from the steel that forms the backbone of the ships to the sophisticated designs and advanced weapon systems.

SAIL has a proud history of partnering with the armed forces. Over the decades, it has supplied critical steel for:

INS Vikrant – India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier

INS Nilgiri and INS Vindhyagiri

INS Surat and other frontline naval platforms

Submarines, corvettes, and logistics vessels that serve across the Indian Ocean

This legacy has established SAIL as a trusted partner in India’s naval modernization journey, ensuring that every warship embodies indigenous strength.

Strategic Importance of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri

Part of Project 17A, these multi-mission stealth frigates are equipped with next-generation weapons and sensors, capable of performing anti-air, anti-surface, anti-submarine warfare, and humanitarian operations. Their commissioning represents not only a leap in naval capability but also a victory for Indian industry and engineering.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the ships as symbols of India’s maritime strength and industrial capacity, emphasizing that their construction showcased the synergy of defence PSUs, private industry, MSMEs, and research institutions.

With its contribution of 8,000 tonnes of specialized steel, SAIL has reaffirmed its role as a backbone of India’s defence sector. From tanks on land to frigates at sea, the Maharatna steelmaker continues to supply the raw strength for the nation’s security apparatus.

As India’s Navy expands into a true Blue Water force, SAIL’s innovations and commitment to self-reliance ensure that the nation’s steel industry remains at the forefront of supporting strategic platforms that secure India’s future.