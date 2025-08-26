Nagaland to ban septic tank waste, provide access routes for cesspool in Kohima

The Nagaland Assembly panel and leaders of various organisations in the state capital on Tuesday resolved to ban the release of septic tank waste into rivers and nullahs, and mandating colonies to provide access routes for cesspool and sanitation vehicles in the Kohima Municipal Council's jurisdiction. The resolutions were taken during a consultative meeting of the stakeholders, convened by the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) Committee on Environment and Climate Change.

Briefing the media after the meeting, MLA and chairman of the panel Achumbemo Kikon said the measures were crucial to stop unchecked pollution of rivers and to enable waste collection in Kohima's congested colonies.

"From now on, no family or resident will be allowed to discharge septic tank waste into rivers. At the same time, colonies will ensure proper passage and turning space for cesspool vehicles so that waste can be collected effectively," he told reporters.

The meeting also resolved to reactivate the faecal sludge treatment plant at Meriema village and the recycling and segregation centre at Lerie Colony, both of which were constructed with heavy government investment but remain non-functional.

Expressing concern over downstream pollution, Kikon highlighted how plastic and bottle waste, especially from Kohima, flows into the Doyang River in Wokha district, impacting Doyang town and adjoining areas.

"Unless Kohima keeps itself clean, we end up exporting our waste to other towns and rivers," he cautioned.

Urging citizens to cooperate, he appealed for strict segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste.

"Kohima must set an example. Waste should be turned into wealth," Kikon said, adding that sensitisation of citizens was vital for success.

Representatives of the Kohima Municipal Council (KMC), Kohima Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), leaders of the 19 wards/colonies in the state capital, and officers were present at the meeting.

