Punjab Police Arrests Link Four to Violent Crime
The Punjab Police detained two adults, Vishal Masih and Vishal William, and two juveniles for multiple violent offenses. The group operated under foreign gangsters' guidance. The investigation revealed connections to attempted murder and Arms Act violations, with weapons and explosives found in their possession.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:06 IST
On Tuesday, the Punjab Police announced the detention of four individuals, two adults and two juveniles, connected to various violent crimes in Gurdaspur's Salimpur Afghana village.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed that Vishal Masih alias Dana and Vishal William, along with the juveniles, were caught with .30 bore pistols and six live cartridges.
The investigation found they were under the influence of foreign-based gangsters, including Nishan Singh and Sajan Masih alias Goru. The arrest tied the group to attempted murder and other violent acts in Punjab.
