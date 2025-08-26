Punjab Police Arrests Link Four to Violent Crime

On Tuesday, the Punjab Police announced the detention of four individuals, two adults and two juveniles, connected to various violent crimes in Gurdaspur's Salimpur Afghana village.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed that Vishal Masih alias Dana and Vishal William, along with the juveniles, were caught with .30 bore pistols and six live cartridges.

The investigation found they were under the influence of foreign-based gangsters, including Nishan Singh and Sajan Masih alias Goru. The arrest tied the group to attempted murder and other violent acts in Punjab.

