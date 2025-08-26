Left Menu

Punjab Police Arrests Link Four to Violent Crime

The Punjab Police detained two adults, Vishal Masih and Vishal William, and two juveniles for multiple violent offenses. The group operated under foreign gangsters' guidance. The investigation revealed connections to attempted murder and Arms Act violations, with weapons and explosives found in their possession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:06 IST
Punjab Police Arrests Link Four to Violent Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Punjab Police announced the detention of four individuals, two adults and two juveniles, connected to various violent crimes in Gurdaspur's Salimpur Afghana village.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed that Vishal Masih alias Dana and Vishal William, along with the juveniles, were caught with .30 bore pistols and six live cartridges.

The investigation found they were under the influence of foreign-based gangsters, including Nishan Singh and Sajan Masih alias Goru. The arrest tied the group to attempted murder and other violent acts in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Fed Shake-Up Sparks Market Turbulence

Trump's Fed Shake-Up Sparks Market Turbulence

 Global
2
Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty

Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty

 Global
3
Week after monorails get stuck, MMRDA suspends 2 officials for 'lapses in operational protocols'

Week after monorails get stuck, MMRDA suspends 2 officials for 'lapses in op...

 India
4
Trump Administration Eyes Stakes in Defense Giants: A Redefinition of Government-Business Relations

Trump Administration Eyes Stakes in Defense Giants: A Redefinition of Govern...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025