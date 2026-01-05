Juveniles Detained in Shocking Village Assault Case
Three boys have been detained in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Ranipur. The juveniles, aged 16-17, were apprehended while trying to flee. A complaint was filed, leading to their arrest under the POCSO Act and relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections.
- Country:
- India
Three boys have been detained in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in a village under the Ranipur police station, authorities said on Monday. The incident, reported on Friday, involved juveniles aged between 16 and 17 years old.
Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family on Saturday, the police registered a case against the minors under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The legal framework aims to ensure stringent action against perpetrators of such crimes.
A police unit successfully apprehended the suspects near Sant Ravidas Temple as they attempted to escape towards Sultanipur road. The minors have subsequently been sent to a juvenile correctional facility, ensuring that the legal proceedings follow due process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
