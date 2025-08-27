Left Menu

Ballot Tampering Controversy Raises Concerns in Uttarakhand Panchayat Elections

The Uttarakhand High Court is investigating allegations of ballot tampering during the Nainital District Panchayat elections. A petition claims misconduct led to skewed results, with the Election Commission implicated in failing to address these issues. The next hearing is set for August 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 27-08-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 00:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the Nainital District Magistrate to present the Election Commission's booklet on district panchayat elections, following a petition alleging ballot tampering.

The court expressed its concerns about the alleged manipulation in the Nainital District Panchayat president and vice president elections. The petitioner, Poonam Bisht, claimed that a ballot was altered, affecting the election outcome.

Amidst further allegations involving the police and the Election Commission, a hearing is scheduled for August 27. The case underscores the need for integrity in electoral processes and the role of oversight bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

