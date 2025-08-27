Judicial Immunity Tested: Wisconsin Judge Faces Trial for Aiding Migrant

A Wisconsin judge, Hannah Dugan, cannot claim immunity from criminal charges related to her alleged role in helping a migrant evade arrest, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday. This decision sets the stage for a possible trial.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed Dugan's defense that she was acting within her judicial capacity. Adelman emphasized that judicial immunity does not cover criminal cases arising from actions like obstructing immigration enforcement.

Dugan, who is charged with obstruction and concealment for allegedly assisting a domestic violence suspect, has pled not guilty. Her case has garnered attention amid increased immigration arrests under the Trump administration, spotlighting the conflict between federal and state authorities.