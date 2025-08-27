Federal Judge Throws Out Trump Lawsuit Against Maryland Judges
A federal judge dismissed a Trump administration lawsuit targeting Maryland judges over a deportation delay order. The ruling highlights growing judicial frustration with Trump's legal tactics. The case was filed against judges following a court order that temporarily halted deportations of migrants filing habeas petitions.
In a significant ruling, a federal judge has dismissed an extraordinary lawsuit filed by the Trump administration against every federal judge in Maryland. The lawsuit challenged an order that slowed deportations, which the administration argued hindered their immigration enforcement efforts.
The White House announced plans to appeal the decision, labeling it a 'direct assault' on presidential authority to enforce immigration laws. The ruling has added to the judiciary's growing frustration over the administration's combative legal strategies, including misconduct allegations against judges and obstruction of court orders.
The lawsuit followed a Maryland court's adoption of an order that delays migrant deportations to allow time for legal challenges. Criticizing Trump's team for their choice of litigation, U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen stated the case was dismissively 'warranted' and stressed respect for the judicial process.
