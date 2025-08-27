Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Debris Sparks Fire in Rostov-on-Don

Debris from a Ukrainian drone caused a fire on an apartment roof in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, leading to the evacuation of 15 residents. The fire was quickly contained, and no injuries were reported. The incident is part of Ukraine's increased strikes inside Russia, countering Moscow's ongoing attacks on Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 03:35 IST
Ukrainian Drone Debris Sparks Fire in Rostov-on-Don
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian drone crash resulted in debris causing a fire on an apartment building's roof in Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia. The incident prompted the evacuation of 15 residents.

Rostov region governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed the fire was swiftly controlled, and thankfully, no injuries occurred. This follows Russian anti-aircraft units downing 10 Ukrainian drones in the region.

Ukraine, intensifying its operations against Russia, claims these measures are in retaliation to Moscow's persistent offensives. Both nations deny targeting civilians in the conflict initiated by Russia in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombian Troops Kidnapped: A Perilous Standoff in Guaviare

Colombian Troops Kidnapped: A Perilous Standoff in Guaviare

 Colombia
2
Diplomacy or Deception? E3's Nuclear Talks with Iran Hang in Balance

Diplomacy or Deception? E3's Nuclear Talks with Iran Hang in Balance

 Global
3
Senegal's Debt Dilemma: IMF Deliberations Continue

Senegal's Debt Dilemma: IMF Deliberations Continue

 Global
4
California's High-Speed Rail Dream: Hurdles and Hope

California's High-Speed Rail Dream: Hurdles and Hope

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025