Ukrainian Drone Debris Sparks Fire in Rostov-on-Don

Debris from a Ukrainian drone caused a fire on an apartment roof in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, leading to the evacuation of 15 residents. The fire was quickly contained, and no injuries were reported. The incident is part of Ukraine's increased strikes inside Russia, countering Moscow's ongoing attacks on Ukraine.
Rostov region governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed the fire was swiftly controlled, and thankfully, no injuries occurred. This follows Russian anti-aircraft units downing 10 Ukrainian drones in the region.
Ukraine, intensifying its operations against Russia, claims these measures are in retaliation to Moscow's persistent offensives. Both nations deny targeting civilians in the conflict initiated by Russia in February 2022.
