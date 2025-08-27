Ukrainian Drone Debris Sparks Fire in Rostov-on-Don

A Ukrainian drone crash resulted in debris causing a fire on an apartment building's roof in Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia. The incident prompted the evacuation of 15 residents.

Rostov region governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed the fire was swiftly controlled, and thankfully, no injuries occurred. This follows Russian anti-aircraft units downing 10 Ukrainian drones in the region.

Ukraine, intensifying its operations against Russia, claims these measures are in retaliation to Moscow's persistent offensives. Both nations deny targeting civilians in the conflict initiated by Russia in February 2022.

