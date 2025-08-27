Left Menu

Manoj Jarange Leads the Charge: Maratha Quota Agitation Persisting Amid Festive Season

Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange heads to Mumbai to begin an agitation on August 29 despite governmental pleas to delay it during Ganesh festival. Jarange plans a peaceful hunger strike at Azad Maidan, aiming to secure reservations for Marathas as Kunbis under the OBC category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:23 IST
Manoj Jarange Leads the Charge: Maratha Quota Agitation Persisting Amid Festive Season
  • Country:
  • India

Manoj Jarange, a prominent figure in the Maratha quota movement, has embarked on a journey to Mumbai, resolute in his decision to commence an agitation on August 29. Speaking at his home village in Jalna district, Jarange assured reporters that the protest would be peaceful, ensuring minimal disruption during the Ganesh festival.

The Maharashtra government, including Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, appealed for a reconsideration of the protest's timing due to Ganeshotsav commencing on August 27. However, Jarange remains unfazed, committed to launching a fresh indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to advocate for Maratha reservation.

Jarange's supporters, undeterred by provocation, are gathering from across Marathwada, preparing to back their leader's call for recognition of Marathas as Kunbis, which would grant them reservation benefits in government sectors. The community's determination underscores the urgency and persistence of their demand amid a festive backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India
3
IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

 India
4
Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025