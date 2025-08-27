Manoj Jarange Leads the Charge: Maratha Quota Agitation Persisting Amid Festive Season
Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange heads to Mumbai to begin an agitation on August 29 despite governmental pleas to delay it during Ganesh festival. Jarange plans a peaceful hunger strike at Azad Maidan, aiming to secure reservations for Marathas as Kunbis under the OBC category.
Manoj Jarange, a prominent figure in the Maratha quota movement, has embarked on a journey to Mumbai, resolute in his decision to commence an agitation on August 29. Speaking at his home village in Jalna district, Jarange assured reporters that the protest would be peaceful, ensuring minimal disruption during the Ganesh festival.
The Maharashtra government, including Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, appealed for a reconsideration of the protest's timing due to Ganeshotsav commencing on August 27. However, Jarange remains unfazed, committed to launching a fresh indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to advocate for Maratha reservation.
Jarange's supporters, undeterred by provocation, are gathering from across Marathwada, preparing to back their leader's call for recognition of Marathas as Kunbis, which would grant them reservation benefits in government sectors. The community's determination underscores the urgency and persistence of their demand amid a festive backdrop.
